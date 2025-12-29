:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.12.2025 16:15:00
Prediction: Rigetti Computing Stock Will Be Worth This Much By Year-End 2026
While artificial intelligence (AI) stocks performed strongly throughout 2025, one particular pocket of the AI realm sticks out from the pack: quantum computing. As of market close on Dec. 23, shares of the Defiance Quantum ETF gained 37% on the year -- more than double that of the S&P 500.Some of the biggest gainers in this exchange-traded fund (ETF) are quantum pure plays, including Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) -- whose shares have soared 46% this year.Let's dive into why there is so much excitement surrounding Rigetti Computing and assess whether the red-hot stock can keep rallying in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
