Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.12.2025 09:21:00

Prediction: These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir by the End of 2026

After climbing 167% in 2023 and 340% in 2024, Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is on course to deliver another stellar return in 2025. Shares are up by about 148% year to date, and investors remain optimistic about the artificial intelligence (AI) company. Its market cap of $448 billion now puts it among the 25 most valuable publicly traded companies.But smart investors focus on what the future holds rather than simply betting on yesterday's winners. And two smaller AI companies could outperform Palantir in 2026, even reaching levels that push their values beyond that of the soaring tech giant by the end of next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten