Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.03.2026 12:30:00

Prediction: These 2 Quantum Computing Stocks Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years

Quantum computing is generally recognized as the next big tech investing trend after the artificial intelligence (AI) race is wrapped up. AI spending is projected to continue through at least 2030, which is conveniently the same year that quantum computing technology is expected to achieve commercial viability. However, if you wait until 2030 to start investing in quantum computing, a lot of the gains will already be gone.Although investing in early-stage quantum computing companies is inherently risky, I think investors should devote a small portion of their portfolio (say, 1% to 3%) to this emerging technology, as the gains that could come from this industry are enormous.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Nachrichten