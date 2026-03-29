Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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29.03.2026 12:30:00
Prediction: These 2 Quantum Computing Stocks Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years
Quantum computing is generally recognized as the next big tech investing trend after the artificial intelligence (AI) race is wrapped up. AI spending is projected to continue through at least 2030, which is conveniently the same year that quantum computing technology is expected to achieve commercial viability. However, if you wait until 2030 to start investing in quantum computing, a lot of the gains will already be gone.Although investing in early-stage quantum computing companies is inherently risky, I think investors should devote a small portion of their portfolio (say, 1% to 3%) to this emerging technology, as the gains that could come from this industry are enormous.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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