:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.12.2025 23:00:00
Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth More Than $2 Trillion by 2026
There are currently five stocks that have a valuation of $2 trillion or more. Outside of these five, only a handful of others are in a position to be worth $2 trillion or more in 2026: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The next largest company is Berkshire Hathaway, which has a market cap of about $1 trillion. For that stock to double would be a huge feat, especially without Warren Buffett at the helm, so let's put it aside.Now we're left with Meta, Tesla, Broadcom, and TSMC. Which of these will make it to $2 trillion by the end of 2026? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
