Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
|
22.12.2025 10:44:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Biggest Stock-Split Winners of 2026
What were the biggest investing stories of 2025? A few especially stand out.The steep sell-off and subsequent rebound after President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement is one. The continued artificial intelligence (AI) boom warrants a prominent mention. Several major stock splits were newsworthy as well, notably Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) 10-for-1 split in November and O'Reilly Automotive's (NASDAQ: ORLY) 15-for-1 split in June. I suspect more stock splits will be on the way in the new year. I'll even go out on a limb and predict two of the biggest stock-split winners of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!