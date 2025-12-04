Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
04.12.2025 14:45:00
Prediction: This AI Infrastructure Stock Could Hit a $500 Billion Valuation by 2032
There are numerous ways for individual investors to capitalize on the growth trend in generative artificial intelligence (AI). You can buy shares in top "Magnificent Seven" stocks with high exposure to the trend, including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet.You could also buy some other major hardware- and software-related tech stocks, such as Advanced Micro Devices, Oracle, and Broadcom. However, beyond these well-known members of big tech, there are also other stocks that, while attracting far less attention, have strong growth potential thanks to this trend.A prime example is Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET). A top provider of cloud networking solutions for end-users such as AI data centers, the company has already benefited greatly from this trend. Already a strong performer over the past five years, its shares may be in for further outsized price appreciation in the years ahead, as the AI growth trend persists.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
