20.12.2025 11:00:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Could Be the Best Performer of 2026
Pinpointing the best-performing artificial intelligence (AI) stock for 2026 is no easy feat. It's impossible to know which companies will launch innovative features, or if 2026 will be a year of buildout. Investors only have a bit of information about what to expect in 2026, and using that tidbit to their advantage is the best that they can do.What piece of information can clue investors into 2026's future? Spending projections from the AI hyperscalers.In 2025, this cohort set a new record for how much they spent on data center capital expenditures. Many of these companies have already informed investors that 2026 will be a year of further growth on 2025's levels. This should immediately benefit companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD, or Broadcom. But it will be difficult to know which will be the best performer in 2026. Any one of them could announce a new product or partnership that turns the AI investing world on its head.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
