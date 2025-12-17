:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.12.2025 23:30:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Could Be the Next $4 Trillion Company in 2026
Many investors were shocked when Nvidia became the first company to achieve a $4 trillion market cap. The competition for the world's largest market cap was long a contest between Apple and Microsoft, so to see Nvidia emerge out of nowhere likely came as a surprise.Now, the question is, which company is the next to achieve a $4 trillion market cap? Today, Apple has already achieved that, but instead of Microsoft (which previously reached that point before retreating), I believe another emerging company will be the next one to reach this milestone. Here's why.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
