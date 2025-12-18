:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
18.12.2025 23:17:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence Company Will Be Acquired in 2026
As was the case with so many other new industries, in artificial intelligence (AI)'s early days, lots of new companies materialized. Each was certain their unique offering would make them the leading name in their sliver of the business.Also, like so many other new industries, however, it's now clear that not every AI outfit is able to thrive on its own. Some of them are teaming up with others as a means of becoming more competitive. Others are doing so just as a means of survival. Either way, names in this business are being bought. IBM intends to acquire data streaming specialist Confluent, for instance, while Nvidia recently bought workload management outfit SchedMD. Earlier this year, Alphabet announced plans to shell out $32 billion to buy cybersecurity name Wiz, and just a few days ago, Facebook parent Meta Platforms said it had closed on its purchase of AI wearables start-up Limitless.All of this dealmaking raises the question: What's the next artificial intelligence company to be acquired? It's my view that Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a strong candidate.
