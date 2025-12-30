:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.12.2025 11:40:00
Prediction: This Company Could Be Among the First to Reach a $5 Trillion Valuation
Back in October, Nvidia became the first company with a market cap exceeding $5 trillion. Nvidia's stock has since pulled back from that lofty level, but one big rally might be all it takes to lift the AI chip giant back above that value in 2026. Not only that, a few other companies could join that exclusive club, too.For instance, as my fellow Motley Fool contributor Harsh Chauhan noted in an article on Dec. 20, Microsoft could conceivably hit that market cap milestone in the coming year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
