Keep Aktie

Keep ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.11.2026 15:20:02

Prediction: This Data Center Stock Will Keep Sliding in 2027

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares have lost about 30% since 2026 began, even as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 12%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 10%. Still, it's up by about 250% over the last three years -- not bad. While the company had its beginnings in the crypto mining space, it found massive success after a pivot to running data centers for artificial intelligence (AI), and now has $36 billion in revenue lined up if it can deliver on its promises.

But most of the data center capacity it has leased out is still under construction; there's no guarantee that it will come online on time and on budget. Here's why I think 2027 will see Applied Digital stock trading lower than it is today.

You can think of Applied Digital as a sort of specialized developer and landlord. The company finds land, secures access to enough power, builds a data center, and then rents it out to a tenant. It doesn't actually fill the data center with the GPUs that power AI. That's the tenant's responsibility.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 0,12 0,00% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:23 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14:30 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen