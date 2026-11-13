Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
13.11.2026 15:20:02
Prediction: This Data Center Stock Will Keep Sliding in 2027
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares have lost about 30% since 2026 began, even as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 12%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 10%. Still, it's up by about 250% over the last three years -- not bad. While the company had its beginnings in the crypto mining space, it found massive success after a pivot to running data centers for artificial intelligence (AI), and now has $36 billion in revenue lined up if it can deliver on its promises.
But most of the data center capacity it has leased out is still under construction; there's no guarantee that it will come online on time and on budget. Here's why I think 2027 will see Applied Digital stock trading lower than it is today.
You can think of Applied Digital as a sort of specialized developer and landlord. The company finds land, secures access to enough power, builds a data center, and then rents it out to a tenant. It doesn't actually fill the data center with the GPUs that power AI. That's the tenant's responsibility.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
Analysen zu Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
|0,12
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.