Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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30.10.2026 23:00:00

Prediction: This Is the Quantum Computing Stock Most Likely to Still Be Standing in 2030

Quantum computers promise to help unlock new breakthroughs in medicine, fusion energy, and many other industries. Through the principles of quantum mechanics, these machines can complete complex calculations in minutes that would take today's supercomputers longer than the age of the universe.

These impressive capabilities hold the promise of outsize returns for investors in quantum computing stocks. There's just one catch. The industry is in its early days, making it unknown which of the many competing technologies will eventually come out on top.

In fact, research giant Gartner recently stated: "Gartner believes the market is overcrowded. Gartner expects that by 2030, an exhaustion of viable commercial revenue will force over 50% of quantum computing start-ups out of business."

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