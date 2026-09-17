Prediction: This Quantum Computing Stock Is Going to Plummet Over the Next 12 Months

Quantum computers can be better at processing data-heavy workloads in areas like science and cryptography, because they can use a concept called superposition to simulate multiple solutions to a problem at the same time. However, even the best quantum systems today are still making far too many errors to solve complex real-world problems.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is one of the industry leaders right now, and it's making genuine progress. But considering even the company's most powerful quantum computers aren't overly useful yet, it's struggling to generate meaningful sales, so it's burning through truckloads of cash while it continues to conduct research and development.

That creates a problem for shareholders, because Rigetti stock is trading at a sky-high valuation, which opens the door to potential downside if the company can't find a way to bring in significantly more revenue in the near future. Here's why I predict the stock will plummet over the next 12 months.

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