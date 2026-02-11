:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
11.02.2026 01:16:00
Prediction: This Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Spending Spree
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shocked investors when the company set a capital expenditure (capex) budget of between $175 billion and $185 billion for 2026 when it reported its fourth-quarter results. That's a massive increase from the $91 billion in capex it spent in 2025.About 60% of its spending will go toward servers and about 40% toward longer-duration assets such as data centers and networking equipment. Within servers, much of that spending will go toward semiconductor chips. Meanwhile, networking equipment, such as Ethernet switches and fiber optic cables, along with buildings and power substations, are included in long-duration assets. The biggest winner from this spending will likely be Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!