:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.12.2025 11:30:00
Prediction: This Stock Will Be the Biggest Quantum Computing Winner of 2026
Quantum computing hype has gone through two separate boom-and-bust cycles in 2025. At the end of 2024, quantum computing investing was all the rage, thanks to a breakthrough announcement by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) that brought quantum computing into the mainstream. After these stocks rose rapidly in December 2024, they crashed immediately after entering 2025. Throughout the year, these stocks slowly gained momentum before crashing again around October.Clearly, quantum computing stocks are quite volatile. Their performance is more closely tied to the market's appetite for risk rather than actual business performance, which can make finding the right time to purchase these stocks tricky. However, I think there's a better way to invest in quantum computing that may increase the chance of reaping profits during the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
