Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 11:30:00

Prediction: This Stock Will Be the Ultimate Quantum Computing Winner

Quantum computing stocks have taken investors on a wild roller coaster ride over the past two months. However, this has mostly been centered around the pure-play quantum computing companies, like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It hasn't included the company that I predict will be the ultimate quantum computing winner over the long haul: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Alphabet recently announced what its in-house quantum computing solution can do, and it's wildly impressive. This announcement vaulted Alphabet into a leadership role, and it could easily maintain that position over the course of the quantum computing megatrend. I think it will be the ultimate quantum computing winner, and I also think it's the only quantum computing stock worth owning right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten