Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
31.10.2025 11:30:00
Prediction: This Stock Will Be the Ultimate Quantum Computing Winner
Quantum computing stocks have taken investors on a wild roller coaster ride over the past two months. However, this has mostly been centered around the pure-play quantum computing companies, like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It hasn't included the company that I predict will be the ultimate quantum computing winner over the long haul: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Alphabet recently announced what its in-house quantum computing solution can do, and it's wildly impressive. This announcement vaulted Alphabet into a leadership role, and it could easily maintain that position over the course of the quantum computing megatrend. I think it will be the ultimate quantum computing winner, and I also think it's the only quantum computing stock worth owning right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.09.25
|Australia emerges as quantum computing player with role in Microsoft chip (Financial Times)
|
10.09.25
|Quantum computing company raises a record $1bn (Financial Times)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Quantum Computing öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.07.25