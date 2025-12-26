:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.12.2025 09:30:00
Prediction: This Will Be 2026's Top-Performing Artificial Intelligence Stock
The artificial intelligence (AI) buildout has been ongoing since 2023, but it's far from over.The AI hyperscalers have nearly completed their record-setting capital expenditures for 2025, but they've already informed their investors that 2026 will be a year of even greater spending. While some investors are growing worried over those figures, some of the smartest people in the world think we need more AI computing power, and going against that trend likely isn't a smart move for investors.Investors need to find the companies that are slated to cash in on these massive data center buildouts, and there are a handful of companies that can. One of the best to own over the past three years has been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It has delivered investors excellent returns, and seems poised to do so again in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!