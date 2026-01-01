:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.01.2026 04:00:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Next AI Stock That Berkshire Hathaway Buys
With legendary CEO Warren Buffett's time complete with Berkshire Hathaway, many investors are wondering where the company will go under the direction of new CEO Greg Abel. Buffett and Berkshire have been staunch value investors for multiple decades, but could this transition indicate a shift in investment philosophy?I wouldn't be surprised if Berkshire becomes more aggressive with Abel at the helm, and maybe invests in an artificial intelligence (AI) stock or two. But which one will it buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!