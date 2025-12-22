:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.12.2025 14:01:00
Prediction: This Will Be the World's Largest Company by Year-End 2026 (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
The ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) investment cycle, where companies are investing billions of dollars in data centers and other infrastructure, has propelled AI chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to its position as the world's largest company by market capitalization.It's a remarkable feat, and it took the stock price rising nearly 1,000% in just three years to accomplish it. But it's difficult to stay atop the mountain, and a formidable challenger is looming. Initially, investors thought artificial intelligence would threaten tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).However, Google's parent company has seized the opportunity and become arguably the most complete AI stock on the market today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!