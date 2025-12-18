:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
18.12.2025 15:07:00
Prediction: This Will Be TSMC's Stock Price in 2026
As 2025 draws to a close, those who invested in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) at the beginning of the year would be pretty happy with their decision. After all, the foundry giant has appreciated an impressive 45% so far this year (as of Dec. 16), and that's not surprising given the robust growth in its revenue and earnings throughout the year.Popularly known as TSMC, the Taiwan-based company is playing a critical role in the global artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Not surprisingly, analysts are upbeat about TSMC stock's prospects in the coming year. Let's check out the company's catalysts for 2026 and find out how much upside investors can expect from TSMC stock in the new year.Image source: TSMC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!