:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
25.02.2026 10:22:00
Prediction: XRP (Ripple) Will Be Worth This Much in 5 Years
Many cryptocurrencies are still struggling to find a use case in the real world, which is affecting their ability to create long-term value for investors. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) doesn't have that problem, because it was designed as a bridge currency for the Ripple Payments network, which allows banks to execute instant, low-cost money transfers across borders.XRP became one of only a few cryptocurrencies to set a new record high last year when it soared to $3.65 per token in July. However, it has plunged by 61% since then amid the broader sell-off in the crypto industry.Although XRP's use-case should, in theory, drive long-term upside, it's facing some structural issues that might be difficult to overcome. If history is any guide, these headwinds might fuel even more downside instead. Here's where I predict the token will be trading in five years from now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!