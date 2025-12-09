SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
09.12.2025 21:24:27
Prentice Capital Management Goes All-In on a JetBlue Turnaround, According to Recent SEC Filing
On November 14, 2025, Prentice Capital Management, LP disclosed a buy of 1,542,959 shares of JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), increasing its stake by an estimated $8.1 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Prentice Capital Management, LP increased its position in JetBlue by 1,542,959 shares during the third quarter. The post-trade position totaled approximately 2,276,428 shares, with a reported market value of $11.2 million as of September 30, 2025. JetBlue accounted for 17.1% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.Trade direction: buy; JetBlue position is 17.1% of 13F AUM, ranking as the fund’s 1st-largest holding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!