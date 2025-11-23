Comes Aktie
President Donald Trump's $2,000 Tariff Stimulus Check Proposal Comes With 3 Potentially Fatal Flaws
Five years ago, the American public and U.S. economy were grappling with the uncertain impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. State-level lockdowns sent the unemployment rate screaming higher, while the iconic S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) plummeted into respective bear markets from mid-February 2020 to mid-March 2020.One of the primary catalysts that spurred a reversal on Wall Street after this steep but short-lived bear market was the issuance of stimulus checks from the federal government for most low- and middle-income Americans. Eligible individuals received up to three separate stimulus payments in March 2020, December 2020, and March 2021. The first two stimulus payments occurred during the final year of President Donald Trump's first term in office.Taking extreme measures and thinking outside the box isn't uncommon for our elected officials during periods where the U.S. economy faces never-before-seen challenges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
