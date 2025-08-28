Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Press release: Leonteq expands market presence with leverage products on BX Swiss



28.08.2025 / 07:02 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ EXPANDS MARKET PRESENCE WITH LEVERAGE PRODUCTS ON BX SWISS

Zurich, 28 August 2025



Leonteq today announced that it has launched leverage products on BX Swiss, marking a major step in its Retail Flow Business expansion and securing its position among the leading issuers of exchange-traded leverage products in Switzerland.

Following its acquisition of a 10% equity stake in BX Swiss in December 2023, Leonteq became the exclusive market maker for equities and ETFs on the exchange as of April 2024. One year later, Leonteq expanded its footprint in the Swiss market by launching its listed leverage products business, with a focus on retail investors. As part of its continued growth strategy, Leonteq has since extended its role to become the exclusive market maker for all Exchange Traded Products listed on BX Swiss.

As part of its Retail Flow Business strategy, Leonteq has, as of today, listed approximately 5,000 leverage products on BX Swiss, with a primary focus on warrants. In parallel, Leonteq has rapidly expanded its SIX Swiss Exchange offering to around 5,000 listed leverage products in just a few months since launching the business in April 2025. This brings the total to approximately 10,000 leverage products across both exchanges and positions Leonteq among the leading issuers of exchange-traded leverage products in Switzerland.

This growing market position is underpinned by leading execution quality. According to the Payoff Market Making Index (PMMI), which measures the market making quality of structured products, Leonteq ranked number one for leverage products in May, June and July 2025. The PMMI combines quote availability, spread tightness, and quoted volume into a single score, highlighting how reliably issuers provide liquidity and competitive pricing in all market conditions.

Looking ahead, Leonteq continues to broaden its leverage product universe by adding new asset classes and expanding the range of underlying assets, while preparing for targeted international growth in 2026.

Manuel Dürr, Head of Sales Switzerland of Leonteq, stated: "Launching leverage products on BX Swiss is a key milestone that strengthens our position among Switzerland’s top issuers. Through our market-making role, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class liquidity, competitive pricing, and reliable market access. At the same time, we broaden client choice by targeting underlyings often overlooked in certain product categories."

David Kunz, COO of BX Swiss, said: “Leonteq’s launch of leverage products on BX Swiss highlights the strength of our strategic partnership and reinforces our vision to position BX Swiss as Switzerland’s leading exchange for innovative retail products. This development provides investors with an expanded product offering, tight pricing, and seamless access to a growing range of exchange-traded leverage products.”

BX Swiss is an established stock exchange based in Zurich. It is part of Boerse Stuttgart Group and is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and supervision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. BX Swiss offers active investors access to financial products such as equities from over 30 markets in Swiss francs, AMCs, ETFs, ETPs on various cryptocurrencies, bonds, funds, and structured products (deriBX).

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and was assigned a BBB credit-rating by Fitch Ratings. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON) and was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI. www.leonteq.com

