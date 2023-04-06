ProAssurance First Quarter 2023 Results Release and Teleconference

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 to discuss the results and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (833) 470-1428 (toll free) or (404) 975-4839 (local). International investors may find a toll-free number here: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49320. The access code for all attendees is 881898. The conference call will also be webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/121226394.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for at least 7 days after the call date. US-based investors may access the replay by dialing (866) 813-9403 (toll free) or (929) 458-6194, and international investors may dial +44 (204) 525-0658. The access code for all attendees is 514298. A replay will be available for at least one year after the call date at ProAssurance.com.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best; NORCAL Group is rated "A-” (Excellent) by AM Best. ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries carry a Financial Strength Rating of "A-” (Strong) from Fitch Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

