Dave Aktie
WKN DE: A3D4BP / ISIN: US23834J2015

16.11.2025 20:44:49
Prospect Capital Bets Heavily on Dave Stock With a 23,K Shares
According to a November 14, 2025, filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC increased its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 23,455 shares during the third quarter. The firm's total position reached 40,000 shares, representing a reported market value of $7,974,000 as of Sept. 30, 2025.Dave Inc. leverages its digital platform to simplify money management and provide alternatives to traditional overdraft and credit products. Its business model centers on delivering financial services directly to consumers through technology and innovation.Shares of Dave have exploded by about 1,790% over the past three years. Despite the big run-up up Prospect Capital appears to expect further gains. Its bet on Dave during the third quarter was the fourth-largest portfolio addition it reported during the period.
