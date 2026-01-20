Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
|
20.01.2026 14:15:00
Protect Your Parents From Financial Scams
In what may feel like a role reversal, now is the time for adults to look out for their parents' well-being, as adults over 60 are losing billions to fraud each year. Here's how to prevent scammers from hurting your parents.Image source: Getty Images.By the time a person is old enough to collect Social Security, they have enough life experience to receive the benefit of the doubt concerning their judgement. Rather than making your parent or parents feel like you're worried about their decision-making skills, let them know that fraud is a real problem in this country.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
