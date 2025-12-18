Prudential Financial Announces Significant Changes To Improve Efficiency And Accountability

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), Thursday announced several significant changes to its senior business leadership structure to enhance operational efficiency as well as improve focus on key growth areas.

As a part of this move, leaders responsible for the company's U.S. businesses, Emerging Markets, the Japan Group and Prudential's asset management business, PGIM, will now report directly to Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sullivan. This step is expected to support Prudential's long-term growth agenda and strengthen accountability across its businesses.

Also, Phil Waldeck, current head of Multi-Asset and Quantitative Solutions at Prudential's asset management business, PGIM, will take charge as the executive vice president, head of Prudential's U.S. Businesses, effective February 2, 2026.

Moreover, David Legher, head of Emerging Markets, will report directly to Sullivan, as well as Waldeck, the Japan Group President and CEO Brad Hearn, and PGIM President and CEO Jacques Chappuis. Meanwhile, Caroline Feeney, global head of Retirement and Insurance, will resign from the company.

In the pre-market hours, PRU is trading at $115.82, up 0.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.