PTT Oil and Retail Business Posts Record Q1 2025 Profit, Extends Regional Growth with ESG-Led Expansion

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), the retail and lifestyle arm of Thailand's PTT Group, reported record earnings for the first quarter of 2025, signaling strong momentum from its cross-border expansion and ESG-driven strategy across energy and lifestyle verticals.



M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, CEO of OR, presents Q1/2025 results and strategic vision for regional and sustainable growth.

The company posted THB 182.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, with net profit rising to THB 4.38 billion—a 46% increase from the previous quarter and 17.6% higher year-on-year. EBITDA climbed to THB 6.48 billion, up 32.7% quarter-on-quarter and 5.0% year-on-year, driven by gains in its Global and Lifestyle businesses alongside cost discipline and margin improvements in key segments.



Higher gross profit per liter and operational efficiency, particularly in Laos, the Philippines, and Cambodia, helped lift EBITDA by THB 311 million compared to the same period last year. Consumer resilience and sharper cost control also buoyed margins in OR's Lifestyle segment. While Mobility margins were pressured by softer spreads—especially in aviation fuel—overall performance held firm on reduced personnel and outsourcing costs.



Equity investment gains added THB 657 million, contributing to the bottom line and further affirming the group's diversified growth engine.



"This quarter's performance reflects the resilience of our business model and the clarity of our long-term direction," said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of OR. "We are expanding with purpose—delivering value for people, prosperity for communities, and care for the planet."



At the center of that strategy is OR's People-Performance-Planet framework, which underpins its approach to investment, innovation, and regional growth.



The expansion of EV Station PluZ, now present in all 77 provinces of Thailand, underscores the company's commitment to clean mobility. At the same time, OR's signature brand Café Amazon continues to scale across Southeast Asia, with 391 outlets outside Thailand and over 112 million cups sold in Q1 alone.



OR's Global Business segment reported a 30.8% year-on-year increase in sales volume, with EBITDA rising 81.5%. The company now operates 415 PTT Stations and 391 Café Amazon outlets across Asia, including Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Japan



"This isn't just about selling fuel or coffee," Peekthong said. "It's about building platforms that empower local economies, foster entrepreneurship, and deliver long-term, sustainable growth."



The strategy echoes OR's "They Grow, We Grow" philosophy, which emphasizes empowering local partners as the foundation of international expansion.



Outside the energy sphere, OR continues to sharpen its lifestyle and digital businesses. Non-oil operations contributed 27.5% of Q1 EBITDA, led by strong performance in retail, food & beverage, and franchising. The company is also investing in circular economy models, digital platforms, and sustainable products to reinforce long-term value creation.



Looking ahead, OR is positioning for entry into the virtual banking sector, leveraging its wide-reaching commercial network and extensive customer database to offer personalized, accessible financial services. The move is seen as a natural extension of its strategy to become a daily-life platform for consumers.



The company's financial health remains solid. TRIS Rating reaffirmed OR's corporate credit rating at AA+ with a stable outlook for the third consecutive year, reflecting both financial discipline and strategic continuity.



Armed with that momentum, OR is pushing deeper into ASEAN and new frontier markets through a blend of organic expansion, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. The ambition to transform from a national champion into a future-ready regional enterprise at the nexus of energy, retail, and sustainability.

