Thailand’s OR Posts Strong Q3 Results as Fuel Margins Recover and Café Amazon Anchors Retail Growth

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), Thailand's largest fuel retailer and the operator of the rapidly expanding Café Amazon chain, delivered a solid financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting strengthening fuel margins, disciplined cost management, and continued momentum across its retail and consumer-facing businesses.



M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR).

The company reported EBITDA of 4.88 billion baht, an increase of 7.2% from the previous quarter, while net profit rose 17.1% to 2.61 billion baht. Over the first nine months of the year, OR's net profit nearly doubled from the same period in 2024, reaching 9.23 billion baht, supported by a 24.5% rise in EBITDA to 15.9 billion baht. The earnings growth was achieved despite lower global oil prices, underscoring OR's ability to strengthen profitability through operational efficiency and a more balanced business portfolio.



A key highlight of the third quarter was the continued improvement in fuel margins. Average gross profit per liter rose across both gasoline and diesel, signaling what OR views as a return to a more stable and healthy cycle in Thailand's fuel retail market. This momentum was complemented by growing aviation fuel demand and the steady expansion of OR's nationwide networks of PTT Stations and EV Station PluZ chargers, which now operate at more than 1,300 locations. Together, these developments reinforce the company's long-term strategy to advance both mobility and clean-energy infrastructure.



The Lifestyle segment also delivered another strong quarter, led by Café Amazon's continued growth in Thailand and abroad. Total beverage sales reached 109 million cups, an 11% increase year-on-year. OR now operates 4,729 food and beverage outlets, including Café Amazon, Pearly Tea, Pacamara Coffee Roasters and the company's broader retail ecosystem—at the center of its diversification strategy. Café Amazon has become a significant contributor to OR's earnings profile, helping reduce exposure to energy price cycles while strengthening consumer engagement through everyday retail touchpoints.



OR's push into digital platforms also advanced meaningfully with the launch of the upgraded blueplus+ app, designed to unify loyalty rewards, fuel services, payments, and Café Amazon privileges in a single ecosystem. The refreshed digital experience reflects OR's emphasis on consumer-centric innovation and its ambition to build deeper, more personalized relationships across its customer base.



Sustainability remains a strategic pillar for the company. OR was recently recognized with the Climate Action Excellence Award, a milestone that highlights its commitment to responsible growth and community impact, from clean-energy expansion to sustainable sourcing initiatives across its retail operations.



M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of OR, described the company's performance as a reflection of both market recovery and the strength of its evolving business model.



"This quarter's performance reflects more than a financial recovery—it shows the strength of the ecosystem we have been building over many years," said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of OR. "As fuel margins return to a healthier balance, we are encouraged by the continued rise of Café Amazon and the strong engagement across our retail and digital platforms. These are not just growth engines; they are touchpoints that connect us to people and communities every day."



"Looking ahead, our focus is on creating long-term, sustainable value by integrating energy, retail, and digital innovation in a way that supports everyday life while contributing positively to the environment and society. We believe this holistic approach—rooted in responsibility, partnership, and shared progress—will guide OR through its next chapter of growth."



With improvements across all major business lines, OR enters the final quarter of 2025 with strong momentum and a deeper integration of energy, retail, and digital services—positioning the company as one of Thailand's most resilient and broad-based growth stories.Hashtag: #OR

