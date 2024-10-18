Public Storage Appoints Chris Sambar As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Public Storage (PSA) announced Friday that Chris Sambar has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Most recently, Sambar was President at AT&T Communications and led approximately 27,000 employees across network operations. Prior to this role, he served in various leadership positions, including sales, operations, and corporate strategy, since joining AT&T in 2002.

Sambar is a former United States Navy SEAL and has undergraduate and graduate degrees from the United States Naval Academy and the University of Southern California, respectively.

"We are excited about the proven success, leadership, and character that Chris brings to the Public Storage team," said Joe Russell, Public Storage's Chief Executive Officer. "His fresh perspectives and strategies will serve Public Storage and our stakeholders well into the future."