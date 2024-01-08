|
08.01.2024 15:50:23
Pulmatrix To Stop PUR1900 Phase 2B Study Patient Enrollment And Closing The Study
(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM), Monday announced that it has agreed with Cipla to stop patient enrollment of the Ph2b study of PUR1900 at 8 subjects and close the study.
PUR1900 is in development for the treatment of Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA).
Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix, commented, "Stopping the Ph2b study, along with other cost-savings measures, is expected to extend Pulmatrix's cash runway into Q1 2026. As of December 31, 2023, Pulmatrix cash on hand was approximately nineteen million dollars."
Raad said Pulmatrix will now focus on maximizing shareholder value by pursuing strategic alternatives for the company while it winds down the Ph2b study for PUR1900.
Pursuant to the amended agreement with Cipla, Pulmatrix has granted Cipla exclusive rights to the development and commercialization of PUR1900 in the "Cipla Territory", which has been expanded to include all markets other than the United States.
In the United States, both parties will seek to monetize PUR1900 which has potential for development in areas other than ABPA in Asthma. After the study winddown, Pulmatrix will bear no further financial responsibility for the development of PUR1900 and will receive 2% royalties on net sales of Pulmazole in the Cipla Territory.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pulmatrix Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Pulmatrix Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow letztlich höher -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Die Wall street zeigte sich freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts.