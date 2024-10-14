Pulse Fibre harnesses Adtran for multigigabit network expansion in UK home developments

Adtran today announced that Pulse Fibre has selected its 10Gbit/s XGS-PON fiber access platform to enable the next phase of its network expansion. Specializing in new housing developments, Pulse Fibre will be delivering Gigabit and multigigabit services with symmetrical speeds up to 10Gbit/s to more than 250,000 homes in both rural and urban areas. The new network enables Pulse Fibre to provide property developers with early-stage connectivity for essential systems, such as EV chargers and security networks. The strategic deployment leverages Adtran’s scalable broadband technology to ensure a flexible, future-proof network ready to adapt to evolving subscriber demands.

Adtran’s technology is helping Pulse Fibre deliver ultra-fast connectivity to new housing developments across the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This collaboration with ADTRAN is a key step in our mission to deliver fast, reliable broadband to new housing developments across the UK. With Adtran’s compact, energy-efficient technology, we’re enabling connectivity during the building process through our Construction Mode, allowing developers to seamlessly integrate smart infrastructure,” said Robert Buckingham, operations director at Pulse Fibre. "For residents, we provide day one connectivity, supporting work-from-home and smart home needs, while also aligning with our sustainability goals to minimize environmental impact and build a greener, more resource-efficient future.”

Pulse Fibre’s new solution is bringing high-speed connectivity to a growing number of households across the UK. It features Adtran’s high-performance optical network terminals (ONTs) and its software-defined optical line terminals (OLTs), underpinned by the Mosaic Cloud Platform (Mosaic CP). Adtran’s SDX 6320 OLT makes it simple for Pulse Fibre to expand its services across diverse environments, from rural villages to dense urban centers, all while maintaining a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Mosaic CP adds a layer of intelligence, providing flexible, programmable network management that accelerates service activation, reduces operational complexity and maximizes profitability by shortening revenue cycles.

"We’re excited to see our technology propelling Pulse Fibre’s growth. Designed for rapid deployment and comprehensive network management, our solutions are empowering Pulse Fibre to bring fast, reliable internet to a broader base of subscribers,” commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "It’s all about providing a network that meets today’s demand for high-speed streaming and gaming while staying ahead of the curve and ensuring future readiness. Our technology will enhance the digital experience for Pulse Fibre’s customers while also supporting economic growth and innovation in the communities they serve.”

Watch this video for more information on how Adtran is helping Pulse Fibre rapidly scale its network.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About Pulse Fibre

Pulse Fibre is building the next generation of full fibre infrastructure for the UK, deploying state-of-the-art future-proof FTTP connectivity. We implement our own dedicated fibre optic network, giving us full control of design, installation and maintenance. Our mission is to level the playing field among Internet Service Providers and Fibre Network Operators; ultimately empower individuals and organisations with the power of affordable high-speed internet, enabling them to thrive and stay connected in an increasingly digital world. We deliver network speeds up to 10Gb/s for both upload and download. This is vital for those who rely on a high-speed network in both directions for home-working, business, collaboration tools and other evolving internet usage. From the national fibre network to the WiFi in the home, our infrastructure is focused on the latest, high-capacity, next-generation technology. So, when you invest in Pulse Fibre, you know that your properties will have connectivity that is future-proofed.

