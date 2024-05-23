Puma Biotechnology Announces Publication of Alisertib Abstract Titles for the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the release of abstracts on alisertib to be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The ASCO Annual Meeting will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago and online from May 31-June 4.

Full abstracts of the following posters are available online at https://conferences.asco.org/am/abstracts.

Abstract 1037: Molecular profiling of serial liquid biopsy specimens utilizing cell free DNA (cfDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in TBCRC 041: A phase II study of alisertib in endocrine resistant metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

Presenter: Karthik Giridhar, MD., Mayo Clinic

Abstract 8572: Phase I/Ib study of the aurora kinase A Inhibitor alisertib in combination with osimertinib in advanced osimertinib-resistant EGFR-mutated lung cancer

Presenter: Turja Chakrabarti, MD., University of California, San Francisco

About Puma Biotechnology:

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral) in 2011. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti- HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX® is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

In September 2022, Puma entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of the anti-cancer drug alisertib, a selective, small molecule, orally administered inhibitor of aurora kinase A. Initially, Puma intends to focus the development of alisertib on the treatment of small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. In February 2024, Puma initiated ALISCA-Lung 1, a Phase II clinical trial of alisertib monotherapy for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com.

