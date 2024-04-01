01.04.2024 22:23:35

PVH Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $271.8 million, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $138.7 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $222.1 million or $3.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $2.49 billion

PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $271.8 Mln. vs. $138.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.55 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15

