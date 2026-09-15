Q/C Technologies Appoints Yossef Ehrlichman As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Q/C Technologies, Inc. (QCLS), a developer of next-generation optical computing solutions, today announced the appointment of Chief Technology Officer Yossef (Yossi) Ehrlichman. Ehrlichman joined the Company earlier this year as founding manager of photonic integrated circuit (PIC) development and will now lead the Company's optical processing unit (OPU) program and overall technology strategy.

Ehrlichman has 15 years of experience developing and bringing silicon photonic integrated circuits to market, including device design, manufacturing process development, and large-scale production.

He is an inventor on several issued U.S. patents covering optical digital-to-analog conversion and multi-electrode micro-ring devices, which are key components of the Company's OPU technology.

In the after hours On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.63 percent down at $0.4413, after closing Tuesday's treading 21.21 percent down.