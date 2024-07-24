|
24.07.2024 19:00:00
Q2/2024: Deutsche Börse Group reports further significant earnings growth and raises its guidance
Deutsche Börse Group has just published its half-yearly financial report 2024 including the figures for the second quarter. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report.Overview of quarterly results:Our net revenue increased by 19 per cent to €1,449.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, largely driven by the revenue contribution from SimCorp and strong organic growth.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to €848.1 million, an increase of 16 per cent.Net profit for the period attributable to our shareholders stood at €498.6 million, 13 per cent above the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share before purchase price allocations came to €2.91 for an average of 183.6 million shares. Due to the company’s better-than-expected performance in the first half of 2024 and the positive outlook for the rest of the year, we are raising our guidance for 2024. We now expect net revenue of more than €5.7 billion and EBITDA of more than €3.3 billion.The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG appointed Stephanie Eckermann to the Executive Board. Since 1 June 2024 she heads the new Post Trading division, which comprises the two segments Securities Services and Fund Services with the Clearstream post-trading service provider.After completion of the share buyback programme reported in the 2023 consolidated financial statements, the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG decided on 9 July 2024 to cancel 1,700,000 treasury shares and to reduce the share capital accordingly to €188,300,000.00. This represents around 0.89 per cent of share capital before the cancellation and capital reduction.Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, commented on the results as follows: “We were again able to drive our growth across all segments in the second quarter. In addition to the consolidation of SimCorp, our secular growth initiatives in particular made an important contribution to organic net revenue growth, by gaining market share and winning new customers. And contrary to expectations at the start of the year, interest rates remained high in the first half-year. We have therefore raised our guidance for the full year.”The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Thursday, 25 July 2024 at 14:00 CEST. You can register for the audio stream here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
