01.02.2024 06:48:05
Quaker Oats Expands Recall To Include Addl. Granola Bar
(RTTNews) - Quaker Oats Co., affiliated to food and beverage major PepsiCo, Inc., has expanded its latest recall to include an additional granola bar citing salmonella concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Quaker Oats in mid December had called back specific granola bars and cereal products due to possible salmonella contamination. The recalled foods included the Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip granola bars, Big Chewy granola bars variety pack, Chewy Bars and Dipps variety pack, and Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal, among others.
Further in early January, the recall was expanded to include additional cereals, bars, and snacks, which have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The latest addition of granola bar in the recall was discontinued in September 2023 and has "Best Before" dates of February 10 or 11, 2024. Consumers are urged to check their pantries and dispose of the product.
All the recalled products were sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, while in rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can cause more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
Consumers are urged to dispose of any recalled products, or contact Quaker for product reimbursement.
Meanwhile, Houdini, Inc. in December called back all Wine Country Gift Baskets produced with the affected Quaker Chewy Granola bars.
PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay Inc. in November recalled 16,100 bags of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps for undeclared milk ingredients, a known allergen. Frito-Lay in August had recalled less than 7000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips for undeclared wheat and soy.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.