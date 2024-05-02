Quanta Services Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $118.36 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $95.05 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210.85 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $5.03 billion from $4.43 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $118.36 Mln. vs. $95.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.03 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year.