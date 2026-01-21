Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
22.01.2026 00:15:00
Quantum Computing Stocks: Separating Hype From Reality in 2026
The technology space has a long history of game-changing innovations: from the world's first computers to the internet and smartphones. And over the past few years, another area of great potential has emerged. I'm talking about quantum computing. Shares of pure play quantum companies such as D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and IonQ have soared in the quadruple digits over the past three years as investors scrambled to get in on possible winners. But it's important to note that this technology is complicated, so companies in the space aren't likely to see revenue reach incredibly high levels right away.So, should you invest in quantum computing stocks in 2026? Yes -- if you separate hype from reality. Let's do just that.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!