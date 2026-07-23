IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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23.07.2026 18:30:00
Quantum Computing Stocks Are Falling. Should You Buy IonQ or D-Wave, or Just Stick With Nvidia?
Quantum computing stocks spent late 2025 sprinting for the ceiling, but now they're rediscovering gravity. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is down 37% over the past month, and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) has fallen by 28% in the same period. Even shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which doesn't directly compete in quantum computing despite significant indirect participation, have been drifting sideways as investors rebalance the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.So are the two beaten-down pure plays worth buying on the dip, or is it better to just buy Nvidia?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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