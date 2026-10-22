QuantumScape: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) announced a planned 100-megawatt-hour battery production line targeting non-automotive markets by 2028. Expanding into high-value data center and defense markets offers a faster path to commercial revenue than electric vehicles alone. Three key takeaways explain how management plans to execute this shift.

Management is scaling beyond its pilot line to directly supply non-automotive customers while maintaining a capital-light licensing strategy for electric vehicles. The planned facility targets start of production in 2028 for the company's QSDC, or QuantumScape Data Center, and QSAS, or QuantumScape Advanced Solutions, business verticals.

AI data centers require high-density power systems that handle load spikes without risking fires or catastrophic heat failure. QuantumScape's solid-state design delivers longer run times than standard LFP, or lithium iron phosphate, batteries while exceeding baseline specs from OCP, or Open Compute Project.

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