QuantumScape Corporation Aktie

QuantumScape Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098

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18.06.2026 16:58:38

QuantumScape Stock Gains 8% On Honda Solid-State Battery Partnership

(RTTNews) - QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock rose 7.77 percent, or $0.54, to $7.44 on Thursday after the company announced a joint research agreement with Honda R&D Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., to advance QuantumScape's solid-state lithium-metal battery technology.

The stock is currently trading at $7.44, compared with its previous close of $6.90 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $7.68 and traded between $7.14 and $8.02 during the session. Trading volume reached 29.83 million shares, above the average daily volume of 20.57 million shares.

The multi-year collaboration will focus on battery development and manufacturing processes following Honda's successful evaluation of QuantumScape's technology platform.

QS shares have traded between $4.16 and $19.07 over the past 52 weeks.

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