Quest Diagnostics Aktie
WKN: 904533 / ISIN: US74834L1008
|
10.02.2026 13:01:32
Quest Diagnostics Boosts Dividend 7.5%, Adds $1 Bln To Buyback Program
(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday said its board has approved a 7.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.86 per share from $0.80 per share.
The dividend will be payable on April 20 to shareholders of record as of April 6.
The increase raises the company's annual cash dividend to $3.44 per share.
The board also authorized an additional $1 billion under the company's share repurchase program, on top of approximately $0.4 billion remaining authorization as of December 31, 2025.
Quest Diagnostics is 0.80% higher at $192.40 on the New York Stock Exchange.
