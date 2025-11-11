REA Holdings Aktie
WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065
|
11.11.2025 14:00:05
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Further re proposed reduction of capital of REA
Further to the announcement by REA on 22 October 2025 regarding the result of the general meeting and the passing of the special resolution to approve the proposed reduction of capital by way of a reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the company's share premium account by $20,000,000, the company announces that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the “Court”) has today confirmed the proposed reduction of capital. The reduction of capital will become effective upon registration of the Court order with the Registrar of Companies.
Enquiries:
R.E.A. Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|FUR - .
|TIDM:
|RE
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|407870
|EQS News ID:
|2227768
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital (EQS Group)
|
22.10.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of GM (EQS Group)
|
24.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification (EQS Group)
|
22.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification (EQS Group)
|
17.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposed reduction of capital (EQS Group)
|
17.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results (EQS Group)
|
16.07.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: REAH plc warrants (EQS Group)
|
16.07.25