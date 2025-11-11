REA Holdings Aktie

REA Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065

11.11.2025 14:00:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital

11-Nov-2025 / 13:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re proposed reduction of capital of REA

 

Further to the announcement by REA on 22 October 2025 regarding the result of the general meeting and the passing of the special resolution to approve the proposed reduction of capital by way of a reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the company's share premium account by $20,000,000, the company announces that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the “Court”) has today confirmed the proposed reduction of capital. The reduction of capital will become effective upon registration of the Court order with the Registrar of Companies.

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: FUR - .
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 407870
EQS News ID: 2227768

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

