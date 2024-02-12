12.02.2024 13:43:33

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
12-Feb-2024 / 12:43 GMT/BST

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the “company”) 12 February 2024

 

At the company’s general meeting held today, the resolution set out in the notice of meeting dated 25 January 2024 was duly passed on a show of hands by the requisite majority in accordance with the company’s articles of association.

 

A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

 

Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a “for” instruction):

 

 

Ordinary resolution

Votes For

(including Chairman’s discretion and third party instruction)

% of

Votes Cast

Votes Against

% of

Votes Cast

Total Votes Cast

% of share capital with voting rights

Votes Withheld

1

To approve the proposed further investment by PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk in PT REA Kaltim Plantations, the potential sale of PT Cipta Davia Mandiri and the proposed intra-group sale and purchase of PT Prasetia Utama and other matters as detailed in the notice of meeting dated 25 January 2024

56,850,527

100.00

0

0.00

56,850,527

49.08

1,690

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The results of the general meeting are also available to view on the company’s website at www.rea.co.uk.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 

 


ISIN: GB0002349065
