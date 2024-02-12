|
12.02.2024 13:43:33
R.E.A. Holdings plc: General Meeting
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the “company”) 12 February 2024
At the company’s general meeting held today, the resolution set out in the notice of meeting dated 25 January 2024 was duly passed on a show of hands by the requisite majority in accordance with the company’s articles of association.
A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.
Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a “for” instruction):
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The results of the general meeting are also available to view on the company’s website at www.rea.co.uk.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|303226
|EQS News ID:
|1835411
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
