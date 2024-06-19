|
19.06.2024 15:40:08
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (“REA” or the “company”)
Following publication today by Unitbuckle Limited (“Unitbuckle”) and by Richard Robinow of PDMR forms in respect of the sale and purchase of the company’s 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”), the company has been advised by Unitbuckle and Richard Robinow that such sale and purchase is in connection with a reorganisation of Unitbuckle, which is owned as to 50 per cent by each of Richard Robinow and Richard Robinow’s brother, Jeremy Robinow. Pursuant to the reorganisation, Unitbuckle’s holding of 100,000 preference shares in the company has been acquired as to 50,000 preference shares by Richard Robinow and 50,000 preference shares by Jeremy Robinow.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0007185639
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|329035
|EQS News ID:
|1929041
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLC 9 % Cum.Pref.Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:40
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (EQS Group)
|
15:35
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification (EQS Group)
|
15:30
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification (EQS Group)
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLC 9 % Cum.Pref.Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REA Holdings PLC 9 % Cum.Pref.Shs
|0,79
|-1,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: ATX zieht schlussendlich an -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Börsen in Fernost laufen letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte etwas zu, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex leichter tendierte. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.