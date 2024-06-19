R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares



19-Jun-2024 / 14:40 GMT/BST



R.E.A. Holdings plc (“REA” or the “company”) Following publication today by Unitbuckle Limited (“Unitbuckle”) and by Richard Robinow of PDMR forms in respect of the sale and purchase of the company’s 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”), the company has been advised by Unitbuckle and Richard Robinow that such sale and purchase is in connection with a reorganisation of Unitbuckle, which is owned as to 50 per cent by each of Richard Robinow and Richard Robinow’s brother, Jeremy Robinow. Pursuant to the reorganisation, Unitbuckle’s holding of 100,000 preference shares in the company has been acquired as to 50,000 preference shares by Richard Robinow and 50,000 preference shares by Jeremy Robinow. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877

