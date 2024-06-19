+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 15:40:08

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
19-Jun-2024 / 14:40 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc (“REA” or the “company”)

 

Following publication today by Unitbuckle Limited (“Unitbuckle”) and by Richard Robinow of PDMR forms in respect of the sale and purchase of the company’s 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”), the company has been advised by Unitbuckle and Richard Robinow that such sale and purchase is in connection with a reorganisation of Unitbuckle, which is owned as to 50 per cent by each of Richard Robinow and Richard Robinow’s brother, Jeremy Robinow. Pursuant to the reorganisation, Unitbuckle’s holding of 100,000 preference shares in the company has been acquired as to 50,000 preference shares by Richard Robinow and 50,000 preference shares by Jeremy Robinow.

 

 Enquiries:

 

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0007185639
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 329035
EQS News ID: 1929041

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

