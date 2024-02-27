Radhika Fox Appointed Senior Advisor at Xylem

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today announced the appointment of Radhika Fox as Senior Advisor to the Company.

"Radhika is one of the world’s most insightful and effective champions of water – a universally respected voice for solutions to society’s biggest water challenges,” said Matthew Pine, Xylem president and CEO. "She has an extraordinary track record of engaging stakeholders, building consensus, and driving positive change in how we tackle water and climate challenges. We are pleased she is bringing her energy and insights to Xylem.”

Fox will provide strategic counsel to Xylem on evolving issues and opportunities in the water sector and provide advice on a range of matters to support the delivery of Xylem’s strategy. Fox most recently served as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Administrator for the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water, acting as chief advisor to the EPA Administrator and White House on water resources and water infrastructure in the United States.

Prior to joining the EPA, Fox served as the Chief Executive Officer for the US Water Alliance, a non-partisan network that unites diverse stakeholders on common-ground solutions to the nation’s pressing environmental, water, and climate challenges. Her career in water began at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission – a public agency that provides water, wastewater, stormwater, and electric power services to over 2.6 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"The water sector is at a critical moment – escalating water challenges, aging infrastructure, and the need for generational investment in the face of climate change,” said Radhika Fox. "Xylem and its customers are at the forefront of an essential global trend to modernize water systems and build resilient, water-secure communities. I am so pleased to join the Xylem team as they realize technology’s potential to transform the availability, quality and affordability of water.”

