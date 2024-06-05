Realbotix Provides Crypto Treasury Holdings Update

Tokens.com Corp.* (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a "Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robotics and relationship-based AI, is pleased to provide an update on its cryptocurrency treasury holdings. All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD”), unless otherwise stated.

The table below shows the crypto ownership and corresponding approximate values as of noon EDT on June 3rd, 2024.

Crypto Holdings Value Value CAD Ethereum* 3,183 $12,078,358 $16,472,464 Polkadot 179,479 $1,279,939 $1,745,581 Solana** 18,055 $2,976,367 $4,059,169 Blaze 1,111,111,111 $1,464,444 $1,997,209 Total $17,799,108 $24,274,423 *340 Ethereum are held by Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring. **18,001 Solana are held by Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring.

Tokens.com’s cash and cryptocurrency holdings have an approximate value of $19.0 million or CAD$26.0 million. This equates to $0.10 per share or CAD$0.13 per share. In addition to its cash and cryptocurrency holdings, the Company's main operation is the building of AI integrated humanoid robots. The Company also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., and several crypto related domain names such as www.tokens.com, which is currently for sale.

The Company may strategically sell more cryptocurrency holdings from treasury depending on its needs and market conditions. Management notes that a portion of the assets (marked in the table above) are held with Genesis Global Trading that is undergoing a restructuring. As a result, some or all of those holdings may not be recovered. Management is confident that it will recover the majority of its assets from Genesis based on recent settlement agreements and correspondence with Genesis.

About Realbotix*

Realbotix is focused on creating customizable, human-like robots with AI integration. With manufacturing facilities in Nevada, Realbotix operates in a niche part of the massive robotics and AI sectors not occupied by many other companies.

Our robots have human-like appearance and movements. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our strength is the integration of companionship-AI and robotics to improve the human condition through connection, learning and play.

Realbotix also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc. as well as an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto-related domain names.

* As previously disclosed, the Company intends to effect a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. following the approval by shareholders of a name change resolution at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Until the finalization of such name change, all regulatory filings will continue to occur under the Company’s current legal name, Tokens.com Corp.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix.AI developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

