Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
06.03.2026 18:00:00
Realty Income Could Soar as 2026 Rate Expectations Shift
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is regaining attention as shifting 2026 rate expectations are reviving demand for steady-income plays. I explore how its 5% yield, 98.9% occupancy, and disciplined capital deployment could position the stock for durable upside if borrowing costs ease. The tension lies between stability and growth, and whether investors are early to the next phase.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 26, 2026. The video was published on March 5, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
